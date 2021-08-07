Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.02). Genesco reported earnings of ($1.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.65) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GCO shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Genesco by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Genesco by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Genesco by 2,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GCO traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.70. 37,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,468. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.03. Genesco has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $848.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.24.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

