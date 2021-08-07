General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. Bank of America upped their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,970,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,101,910. General Motors has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $64.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

