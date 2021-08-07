Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Masimo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Masimo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $276.06 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $284.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.80.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.