Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,826,000 after buying an additional 25,441 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 132,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,545,000. Institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

SNDR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price objective on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.02.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

