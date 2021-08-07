Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 144 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $166.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $168.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.