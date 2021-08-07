Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Invests $44,000 in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 505.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,022,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,241,000 after buying an additional 1,688,169 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 4,289,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,244 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9,623.0% in the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,241,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,851 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% in the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2,494.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,072,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN opened at $182.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.91 and a fifty-two week high of $187.45.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.89.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

