Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $62,000 Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 229.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USFD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

USFD stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.54. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

