Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $39,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,632 shares of company stock worth $22,570,739 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $494.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $458.20. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.57.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.