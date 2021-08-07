Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 24.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1,166.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 40.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 81.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DPG opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return, resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

