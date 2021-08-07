Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 64.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 26.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDP opened at $15.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -73.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLDP. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

