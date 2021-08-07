Geeq (GEEQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.18 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, Geeq has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. Geeq has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.81 or 0.00861448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00099807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00041260 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,122,222 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

