Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GBERY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Geberit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Geberit presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

GBERY stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.10. Geberit has a 12 month low of $55.45 and a 12 month high of $84.19.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

