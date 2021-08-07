Gas (GAS) Price Tops $8.45 on Top Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, Gas has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $85.63 million and approximately $29.69 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can currently be bought for about $8.45 or 0.00019602 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

