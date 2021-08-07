Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.36.

GLPI opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. Research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

