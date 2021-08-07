Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 169.80 ($2.22). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 160.80 ($2.10), with a volume of 476,197 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The company has a market cap of £178.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 142.13.

About Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

