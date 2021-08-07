Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GLTO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.50. 114,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,642. The company has a market cap of $113.68 million and a PE ratio of -0.59. Galecto has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85.

Get Galecto alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on GLTO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Galecto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.