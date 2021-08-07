FY2023 EPS Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $8.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 64.56%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.72.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.01. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 724.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

