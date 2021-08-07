FY2023 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.71. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

