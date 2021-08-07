FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Issued By William Blair

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical research company will earn $13.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.88. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s FY2024 earnings at $15.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.97 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.43.

CRL stock opened at $408.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $373.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $197.33 and a twelve month high of $420.25.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,748 shares of company stock worth $3,564,317. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after buying an additional 861,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $120,525,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,051,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

