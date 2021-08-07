FY2022 EPS Estimates for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dun & Bradstreet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DNB. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

NYSE:DNB opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.75. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 47,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

