FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $9.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s FY2023 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

NYSE:EMN opened at $112.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.68. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $130.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 11.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $8,029,341.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,946 shares of company stock worth $11,205,582 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

