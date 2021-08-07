FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Voestalpine AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Voestalpine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Voestalpine’s FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.
Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.01%.
Voestalpine stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Voestalpine has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $9.55.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.
About Voestalpine
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
