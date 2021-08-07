FY2021 EPS Estimates for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Entergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $6.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.93. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2022 earnings at $6.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

ETR opened at $106.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Entergy has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,686 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 182.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

