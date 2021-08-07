FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Warner Music Group Corp. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Warner Music Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WMG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 48.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.85%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

