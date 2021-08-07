FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Issued By KeyCorp

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $13.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.47. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.16 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.04.

PXD opened at $151.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $60,543,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $114,546,000 after purchasing an additional 30,904 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

