Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Shares of FURY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. 238,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,676. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $112.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.19. Fury Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fury Gold Mines by 103.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Fury Gold Mines by 108.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

