Fundamenta (FMTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $543,293.36

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $543,293.36 and approximately $446,676.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,793,098 coins and its circulating supply is 1,028,569 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

