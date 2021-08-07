fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives $40.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

FUBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

fuboTV stock opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.27. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that fuboTV will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sib LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth $2,815,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth $1,656,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in fuboTV by 1,463.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in fuboTV by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth $851,000. Institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

