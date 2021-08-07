FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTCI. Bank of America lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.24. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million. Analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,428,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,662,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.