FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

FSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.03 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,211,000 after buying an additional 980,587 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after buying an additional 1,063,339 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,041,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,921,000 after buying an additional 402,747 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 915,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after buying an additional 135,775 shares during the period. 28.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

