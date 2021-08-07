FS KKR Capital (FSK) to Release Earnings on Monday

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.03 million. On average, analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FSK opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSK. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

