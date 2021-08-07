Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Gap Down to $30.04

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.04, but opened at $28.45. Frontier Communications Parent shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 24 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FYBR shares. Cowen started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $331,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $733,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $905,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $1,543,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,388,000.

About Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

