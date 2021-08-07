Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Gap Down to $30.04

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.04, but opened at $28.45. Frontier Communications Parent shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 24 shares.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FYBR shares. Cowen started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40.
About Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.