Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) to post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Frontier Communications Parent.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FYBR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.89. 1,049,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,907. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $31.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $24,527,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $226,934,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

