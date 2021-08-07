frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target Cut to $50.00

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

FTDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.76. frontdoor has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that frontdoor will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the first quarter worth $219,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 1,217.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after buying an additional 215,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 1,084.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after buying an additional 389,715 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

