Friendz (FDZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $310,821.96

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 64.4% against the US dollar. Friendz has a market capitalization of $310,821.96 and approximately $54,324.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00055718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.08 or 0.00866031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00097445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00042500 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 519,195,816 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.