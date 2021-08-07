Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives GBX 1,052.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,052.50 ($13.75).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 793.80 ($10.37) on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 818.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 21.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

