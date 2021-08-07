Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

FDP traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.10. 146,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $362,087.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,909,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,921,934.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,944. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

