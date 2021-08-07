Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.
NYSE FMS opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $33.84 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.8338 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 21.59%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.2% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
