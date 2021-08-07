Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE FMS opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $33.84 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.8338 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.2% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

