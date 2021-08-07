Frax Share Price Tops $3.12 (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Frax Share has a total market cap of $50.57 million and $13.59 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for about $3.12 or 0.00007046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Frax Share has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

