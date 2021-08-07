Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of FRAS opened at GBX 587 ($7.67) on Thursday. Frasers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 263 ($3.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 631 ($8.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 26.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 592.63.

Frasers Group Company Profile

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

