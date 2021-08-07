Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of FRAS opened at GBX 587 ($7.67) on Thursday. Frasers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 263 ($3.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 631 ($8.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 26.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 592.63.
Frasers Group Company Profile
