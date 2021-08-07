Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Franklin Electric stock opened at $82.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $87.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.93.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,301.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. Insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $935,460 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,402,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,511,000 after acquiring an additional 340,714 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,577,000 after acquiring an additional 218,169 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 39.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 655,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,769,000 after acquiring an additional 184,162 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,975,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

