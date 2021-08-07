Fountain (FTN) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Fountain has a market cap of $754,637.91 and $8,048.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00055532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.14 or 0.00864929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00096459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Fountain Profile

FTN is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

