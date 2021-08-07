Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $19,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Forward Air by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Forward Air by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forward Air alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FWRD. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $477,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,013.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $88.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.