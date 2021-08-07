Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.67.

NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.49. 370,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 388.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,013,000 after buying an additional 468,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,216,000 after buying an additional 553,915 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,087,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,217,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 22.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,465,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,987,000 after purchasing an additional 268,973 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

