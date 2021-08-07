FMC (NYSE:FMC) PT Lowered to $122.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.00% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

Shares of FMC opened at $95.31 on Thursday. FMC has a 12 month low of $92.85 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 26.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 204,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FMC by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FMC by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,881,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

