Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.60, but opened at $17.78. Fluor shares last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 8,509 shares traded.

The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 579.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 46,315 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

About Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

