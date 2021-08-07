First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised First Western Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.45. First Western Financial has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $31.72.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 24.91%. On average, analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYFW. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Western Financial by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Western Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Western Financial during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Western Financial by 98.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Western Financial (MYFW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.