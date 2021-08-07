First Interstate Bank Invests $253,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9,650.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3,174.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,336,000 after purchasing an additional 29,785 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $20.56 on Friday, reaching $685.20. 388,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,458. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.54 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $635.48. The stock has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total transaction of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,415,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,424 shares of company stock valued at $35,969,951 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.20.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

