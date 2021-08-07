First Interstate Bank Acquires Shares of 375 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.25.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,241 shares of company stock valued at $78,451,402 over the last three months. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN stock traded up $8.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $610.86. 1,135,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,460. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $640.65. The stock has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $557.66.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

