First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $552.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.58. First Financial has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 29.63%. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in First Financial by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in First Financial by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in First Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Financial by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

